Here is GE's presentation explaining how and why it is breaking itself up

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images GE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt delivers opening remarks for an event in D.C.

General Electric is breaking itself up.

On Friday, the company announced that it would break off most of its real estate assets, repatriate a ton of cash from overseas, and buy back about $US50 billion worth of its stock.

The company also said it would seek to no longer be designated as a “Systemically Important Financial Institution,” and shortly after the market open shares of the company were up about 6%.

“This is a major step in our strategy to focus GE around its competitive advantages,” Jeff Immelt, GE’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release.

The company also issued slides ahead along with the announcement explaining its rationale, showing how the company got to where it is today, and where it’s headed.

To get you up to speed, we’ve included the slides to get the big picture on what the new GE might look like.

Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up Why General Electric is splitting up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.