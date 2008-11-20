GE Not Raising More Emergency Capital*

*GE is talking to several sovereign wealth funds, but not about becoming investors, as an earlier version of this post suggested.



Bloomberg: GE is in talks with four Asian sovereign wealth funds, including China Investment Corp., to win them as investors. [in joint-ventures, says GE, not as investors in GE itself]

The funds also include Government of Singapore Investment Corp. and Temasek Holdings Pte, also of Singapore, as well as China Safe Investments Ltd., Brussels-based spokeswoman Elma Peters said in a phone interview today.

The negotiations follow GE’s $8 billion venture with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co. as the U.S. company seeks to tap infrastructure spending outside its home market. Getting venture partners to become shareholders has the added advantage of establishing a more stable investor base.

Talks with “a number” of sovereign wealth funds interested in water-technology projects have been held, Steve Bolze, who runs GE’s power and water unit, said yesterday in a phone interview from Belfort, France.

Peters confirmed earlier comments from Ferdinando Beccalli- Falco, international head at Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE, reported by the Financial Times Deutschland.

See Also: Could GE Go To Zero?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.