GE On 10-Day Losing Streak

Even before this pronounced market swoon, you could start to see the seeds of the decline in GE (GE), which, as noted by Bespoke, is riding a 10-day losing streak.



GE is currently tied for the longest losing streak in the Russell 1,000 along with CNW, GHL, and ISIL. Since 1980, GE has only had one other losing streak of 10 days or more. Way back in August 1985, GE actually went down for eleven straight days before finally registering an up day. Since it’s one of the most widely held stocks in the world, both by portfolio managers and General Electric employees, there’s no doubt that quite a few people are heading home wondering what it’s going to take to see some green next to GE.

