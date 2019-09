GE: Nope, Still Not Selling NBC. By The Way, Have You Seen Our Olympics Ratings?

Last week CNBC brought boss Jeff Zucker on the air to talk up the company. Today Zucker’s boss, GE CEO Jeff Immelt showed up, and talked up his company. And, like Zucker said last week, Immelt said he had no intention of selling the network to Time Warner or anyone else:



NBC Universal’s $900 million deal to broadcast the Beijing Games has been extremely successful, giving the NBC network its best ratings in years and attracting abundant advertising. “In a tough economy, we delivered,” for investors and advertisers, Immelt said.

Immelt said NBC was still “critical” to the growth of NBC Universal, but highlighted the company’s efforts to expand into cable TV and digital products and services and suggested such diversification would continue.

“I never intended selling it,” he said.

We just watched the clip ourselves. Carl Quintanilla also asked Immelt if he’s seen an episode of NBC’s upcoming “Knight Rider“. Not yet, Immelt said.

Here’s the full transcript:

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla: WELCOME BACK TO “SQUAWK BOX” LIVE FROM BEIJING. IT’S BEEN A MONTH SINCE GENERAL ELECTRIC GAVE GUIDANCE FOR Q3 SAYING THEY WOULD EARN 50% TO 54 CENTS. A FEW HOURS AGO WE CAUGHT UP WITH OUR BOSS JEFF IMMELT, THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF THE COMPANY, AND WE ASKED HIM HOW THE QUARTER IS SHAPING UP SO FAR.

Jeff Immelt: WE STILL LOOK AT THAT RANGE. I WOULD SAY ENVIRONMENTALLY, ECONOMICALLY WE DON’T SEE A LOT DIFFERENT TODAY THAN WE SAW, YOU KNOW, IN THE MIDDLE OF — IN THE MIDDLE OF JULY. YOU KNOW, THE FINANCIAL MARKETS ARE STILL TOUGH. HOUSING PRICES ARE STILL GOING DOWN. THE U.S. CONSUMER IS STILL UNDER SOME STRESS, BUT THE GLOBAL MARKETS REMAIN VERY ROBUST. THE EXPORT SIDE REMAINS VERY ROBUST. WE DIVIDE — WE ALWAYS PRESENT TO INVESTORS MAJOR EQUIPMENT, SERVICES, AND FLOW. YOU KNOW, THOSE THREE SEGMENTS ARE OUR ORDER PATTERN. NATURE, EQUIPMENT HAVE BEEN RUNNING 30% ORDER FOR FOUR, FIVE YEARS. OUR ORDERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER ARE STILL BOOMING. YOU KNOW, WE STILL SEE THAT KIND OF STUFF. AROUND THE EDGES I WOULD SAY THAT, YOU KNOW, COMMODITIES APPEAR TO BE SOFTENING A LITTLE BIT AND MAYBE WE’LL CATCH A LITTLE BREAK THERE. YOU KNOW, THE OLYMPICS ARE GREAT, BUT, YOU KNOW, THE MEDIAN HOUSE AND PRICING ARE STILL GOING DOWN. THERE’S STILL TOUGH SIGNS AROUND THE U.S. CONSUMER AND AROUND THE FINANCIAL MARKETS.

Quintanilla; SOME OF THE SPREADS WE’VE SEEN ARE THE WORST SINCE MARCH. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION, PAYROLLS, JUST LEADING CREDIT INDICATORS MAKE PEOPLE FEEL LIKE THIS IS MARCH ALL OVER AGAIN. IS IT?

Immelt: I THINK THERE WAS A CERTAIN UNIQUENESS AROUND MARCH THAT WE HAVEN’T SEEN YET. WHEN WE CAN GO OUT AND DO GE CORPORATE BONDS, WE’RE SEEING GOOD DEMANDS AND WE’RE NOT SEEING ANY OF THE SAME CHURN WE SAW IN THE MARCH TIME PERIOD. WITH ALL THAT BEING SAID, CARL, IF YOU WAKE UP IN THE MORNING AND YOU SEE A BANK OR SOMEBODY ELSE, YOU KNOW, THAT’S DOING SOMETHING NEW, IT’S JUST CHURNING UP THE MARKET ALL OVER AGAIN, AND SO I THINK WE STILL HAVE SOME MORE CHOP AHEAD OF US, AND WE JUST HAVE TO PREPARE FOR THAT.

Quintanilla: CHOP OF GREATER DEGREE OR LESSER DEGREE OR IT’S JUST TOO EARLY TO TELL?

Immelt: TOO EARLY TO TELL. WE’VE BEEN AT THIS A YEAR NOW, RIGHT? THE LEVERAGING STARTED LAST AUGUST. I MEAN, THIS HAS BEEN A TOUGH — FINANCIAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN REALLY TOUGH FOR THE LAST 12 MONTHS. I WOULD PUT THAT ASIDE AND SAY, LOOK, FROM A GE STANDPOINT, FROM A FINANCIAL SERVICES STANDPOINT, WE MADE MORE THAN ANYBODY ELSE IN THE FIRST QUARTER LAST YEAR. WE’RE GOING TO DO DEALS RIGHT NOW IN FINANCIAL SERVICES THAT ARE GOING TO FUEL EARNINGS FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. I MEAN, IF YOU HAVE SOME CASH, YOU GOT A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, YOU KNOW, THIS IS AS GOOD A TIME AS YOU ARE GOING TO SEE IN THE NEXT DECADE.

Quintanilla: STOCKS HAVE ABOUT 14% FROM THE LOW. CRACKED 30 ON FRIDAY BRIEFLY. FOR THOSE WHO ARGUE THAT CREDIBILITY WAS AN ISSUE BEFORE, DO YOU SAY THAT’S NOW ON THE MEND?

Immelt: YOU KNOW, LOOK, I THINK NONE OF US LIKED WHAT HAPPENED IN THE FIRST QUARTER, BUT I THINK SOMETIMES THE CONTEXT OF GE HAS GOTTEN LOST HERE. THIS IS A COMPANY THAT’S GOING TO EARN, YOU KNOW, $22 BILLION OR, YOU KNOW, AROUND THERE. MAYBE MORE. SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $2.20 OR $2.30 A SHARE. ORGANIC GROWTH RATE UP. REVENUE GROWTH RATE UP. GLOBAL REVENUE IS UP 25%. I THINK A LITTLE BIT THE CONTEXT OF GE HAS GOTTEN LOST A LITTLE BIT. I TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THAT TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE UNDERSTAND WHERE WE ARE AND SO IT’S NOT LIKE WE’VE GOT THIS FIRE SALE GOING ON. YOU KNOW, AROUND THE COMPANY. THIS IS A TRIPLE-A RATED COMPANY THAT’S OUT PERFORMING A RELEVANT COMPETITORS IN THE INDUSTRIES WE’RE IN, AND I THINK THE OLYMPICS A GOOD — IS A GOOD PROOF STATEMENT OF THAT. IN A TOUGH ECONOMY WE’VE DELIVERED FOR OUR ADVERTISERS, FOR OUR INVESTORS, AND, YOU KNOW, THESE ARE THE KIND OF THINGS YOU CAN DO.

Quintanilla: DOES IT MAKE YOU RETHINK THE LONGEVITY OF BROADCAST TV?

Immelt: LOOK, I THINK JEFF (Zucker) SAID IT ON FRIDAY. YOU KNOW, WHEN YOU’VE GOT GOOD CONTENT, THIS IS STILL THE BIGGEST PIPE THAT EXISTS IS A BROADCAST NETWORK. NOW, I THINK THE BROADCAST NETWORK, NBC, IS STILL CRITICAL TO THE GROWTH OF NBC UNIVERSAL, BUT WE’VE GOT TO BE DOING A MULTITUDE OF OTHER THINGS AT THE SAME TIME. I MEAN, IT’S JUST — IT’S JUST WITH THE AGE WE LIVE IN, MORE FRAGMENTATION, AND UBIQUITOUS DISTRIBUTION. GREAT CONTENT ON ONE SIDE AND UBIQUITOUS QUICK, FAST DISTRIBUTION ON THE OTHER, THOSE TWO THINGS ARE A POWERFUL COMBO, AND I THINK THAT’S WHAT JEFF AND HIS TEAM ARE BUILDING.

Quintanilla: HAVE YOU SEEN AN EPISODE OF “KNIGHT RIDER” YET?

Immelt: NOT YET.

Quintanilla: REALLY? PRIMETIME IS GOING TO KNOCK OUR SOCKS OFF.

Immelt: I KEEP SAYING TO JEFF, YOU ARE SURE THESE THINGS ARE GOING TO BE – WE DIDN’T DO PILOTS THIS YEAR, YOU’RE SURE THESE ARE GOING TO BE ON? WHAT I WOULD SAY, CARL, IS THE WAY THAT WE’VE TRIED TO RUN NBC UNIVERSAL FROM A LEADERSHIP STANDPOINT IS TO PICK GOOD PEOPLE. YOU KNOW, IN OTHER WORDS MARK HOFFMAN AT CNBC, STEVE CAPUS IN THE NEWS BUSINESS, BONNIE HAMMER, USA SCI-FI. RON MYER. YOU KNOW, IF I TOLD YOU THAT DEVELOPING A TV PROGRAM WAS LIKE DEVELOPING A JET ENGINE EXACTLY, RIGHT, MY NOSE WOULD GROW. I CAN TELL YOU HIRING THESE PEOPLE IS A LOT LIKE HIRING JOHN RICE OR OTHER PEOPLE INSIDE THE COMPANY.

Quintanilla: I GOT TO SHOW YOU THIS. I LOVED THIS. THIS IS IN THE “THE CHINA DAILY” YESTERDAY. “IMMELT’S BRIGHT IDEA SET TO PAY OFF. GE CHIEF’S DECISION TO JEEP NBC UNIVERSAL MAY BE MASTERSTROKE.” IS THIS WHAT IT’S COME TO? AFTER ALL THE GRIEF YOU’VE GOT, IS THIS GOING TO BE CONSIDERED ONE OF YOUR GREAT LEGACIES?

Immelt: HERE’S WHAT I WOULD SAY. SINCE I HAVE NEVER CONSIDERED SELLING IT, RIGHT, I NEVER REALLY SHOULD TAKE THE HEAT FOR NOT HAVING SOLD IT. I SHOULDN’T GET CREDIT FOR KEEPING IT. IT’S JUST — IT’S JUST — I THINK THIS IS A REALLY GOOD BUSINESS. IT’S GOT GOOD GLOBAL GROWTH. IT’S GOT HIGH MARGINS. WE MANAGE IT WELL. I LOVE MY TEAM. I THINK THE SET OF LEADERS WE HAVE AT NBC UNIVERSAL ARE AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN ANY WE’VE EVER HAD, AND IT TURNS OUT IN THE END THAT BEING GOOD AT PEOPLE AND BEING, YOU KNOW, STRATEGICALLY DISCIPLINED, TWO THINGS I THINK GE REALLY HAS FIRST IN THE MEDIA BUSINESS, JUST LIKE IT WORKS IN THE POWER BUSINESS, THE HEALTH CARE BUSINESS, AND EVERY OTHER GOSH DARN BUSINESS THAT EXISTS IN THE WORLD. YOU KNOW, I THINK THAT’S, YOU KNOW, HOPEFULLY SOME OF THE KOOKY SILLINESS GETS PUSHED ASIDE.

Quintanilla: INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS. HOME APPLIANCES, CONSUMER LENDING IN JAPAN, PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARDS IN THE U.S. YOU’RE GETTING OUT OF A LOT. ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THE MIX AS IT IS NOW?

Immelt: I LIKE THE INFRASTRUCTURE MEDIA FINANCIAL MIX. I LIKE THAT TRIUMFERANT OF BUSINESSES. WE BASICALLY SOLD 40% OF THE COMPANY. WE’VE GOTTEN OUT OF SLOWER GROWTH STUFF. WE’VE GOTTEN OUT OF STUFF YOU COULDN’T GLOBALIZE AND INTO RENEWABLE ENERGY, LIFE SCIENCES, CABLE PROPERTIES, THOSE KINDS OF THINGS, SO I THINK IF YOU LOOK AT THE BUSINESSES WE HAVE TODAY, INFRASTRUCTURE, MEDIA, FINANCIAL SERVICES, THAT’S A GREAT HAND, I THINK, FOR THE FUTURE. YOU KNOW, IT’S — IT’S DOING DISPOSITIONS ARE HARD. YOU CAN NEVER TIME IT EXACTLY RIGHT, BUT I LIKE WHERE WE ARE RIGHT NOW.

Quintanilla: I ASKED OF THIS JEFF (Zucker) ON FRIDAY, BUT WAS THE INVOLVEMENT OF BAIN AND BLACKSTONE IN REFERENCE TO WEATHER CHANNEL A SIGN THAT YOUR LEVEL OF CONVICTION WHEN BUYING MEDIA ASSETS LOWER NOW THAN IT WAS?

Immelt: IT REALLY ISN’T. I LIKE PARTNERSHIPS. IN OTHER WORDS, A YEAR AGO WE DID A JOINT VENTURE WITH HITACHI AND NUCLEAR. IT GOT ZERO PRESS. IT WAS STRATEGIC. IT WAS A PARTNERSHIP. FOR WHATEVER REASON, THE WEATHER CHANNEL — I LIKE DOING PARTNERSHIPS. I THINK IT DOES TWO THINGS IN THE CASE OF WEATHER CHANNEL. ONE IS IF YOU ARE IN THE CABLE BUSINESS OR NEWS BUSINESS, THE WEATHER CHANNEL IS ONE OF THE PREMIER ASSETS. OUR ABILITY TO GET IT IN A GREAT DEAL THE WAY WE DID I THINK IS GREAT. I THINK EVERY NOW AND AGAIN WHEN AN INDUSTRY GOES THROUGH TRANSITION, I LIKE PARTNERING WITH A PRIVATE EQUITY GUY BECAUSE IT HELPS YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT’S THE RIGHT PRICE FOR WEATHER CHANNEL? IN OTHER WORDS, JEFF AND HIS TEAM COULD COME AND SAY HERE’S THE RIGHT PRICE FOR WEATHER CHANNEL, BUT I NOW HAVE BAIN AND BLACKSTONE, AND SO IF YOU LIKE INVESTING IN CABLE THE WAY I DO, EVERY NOW AND THEN I LIKE GETTING A COUPLE OF VALIDATION POINTS TO SAY HERE’S WHAT YOU OUGHT TO BE PAYING, AND YOU GET TWO OF THE SHREWDEST GUYS IN THE WORLD HELPING YOU VALIDATE IT BECAUSE WE’RE NOT DONE DOING CABLE DEALS. I LIKE GETTING THAT VALIDATION OUT THERE.

Quintanilla: AT THE TOP OF THE NEXT HOUR, JEFF ON COMMODITIES, THE DOLLAR, AND WHETHER OR NOT WE’VE SEEN THE LAST FINANCIAL BLOWUP IN THE MARKET.

