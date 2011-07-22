GE micro-holographic storage technology enables 500GB disc!

GE today announced a major breakthrough in the development of next generation optical storage technology — the micro-holographic storage technology. What is interesting about this technology is that it support data recording at the same speed as Blu-ray discs and 500GB storage capacity in a standard DVD-size disc. How amazing!



Holographic storage is different from today’s optical storage formats like DVDs and Blu-ray discs. DVDs and Blu-ray discs store information only on up to four layers at the surface of the disc; holographic storage technology uses the entire volume of the disc material. Holograms, or three-dimensional patterns that represent bits of information, are written into the disc at controlled depths, and can then be read out. Because micro-holographic discs can use the entire volume of the material, their storage capacity is much greater than existing storage technologies today. GE’s breakthrough material, when used in a disc, will match the capacity of 20 single-layer Blu-ray discs, 100 DVDs or the hard drive of most laptop computers.

GE’s path to market will be to licence its technology through multiple partners in the consumer electronics supply chain. GE’s Technology Ventures Group is actively exploring potential technology transfer and licensing opportunities.

Future plan includes developing micro-holographic discs that can store more than 1TB or 1,000GB of data.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.