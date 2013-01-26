G.E. Loved Being Mocked On '30 Rock' So Much It's Making Ads About It [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:In spite of the fact that “30 Rock” made mocking G.E. a staple portion of its show — Alec Baldwin’s character is a General Electric loyalist — the major corporation has no hard feelings. In fact, G.E. loved the bits so much that it decided to create ads saluting “30 Rock” in its final weeks on television, both on air and on the show’s site. Global director of brand management Linda Boff told Ad Age that “G.E. employees and G.E. executives have laughed for the last seven years along with the rest of the audience.” The ads feature the company’s favourite moments in the show.



MARC USA is Payless ShoeSource’s new lead agency. It beat out The Richards Group for the account. Payless split with Martin/Williams last year.

Lee Jeans picked GSD&M as its agency of record. The Austin-based shop replaced Arnold.

Wheat Thins‘ TBWA-created ad involves a man versus yeti fight.

People are wondering if the Dell Dude can actually save Dell.

AppNexus, an ad tech platform based in NYC, recently raised $75 million in a Series D round of funding.

Collective, a data-driven, multi-screen ad solution for brands, launched “Collective on Facebook” to help marketers coordinate advertising across screens.

