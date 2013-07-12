GE Just Released One Of The Weirdest Tech Ads We've Ever Seen

Big data is one of the hot technologies changing the world but it’s not a super sexy tech that lends itself to an advertisement.



So GE got creative and came up with this really odd (but surprisingly funny) video to show off what big data can do for you … at least if you live in Datalandia, a fictional town being infiltrated by vampires and werewolves.

Beyond that, we can’t describe it. Take a peek.

