GE Just Made Its Last Conventional Light Bulb In The United States -- Another 200 Employees Out Of Work

Photo: wikimedia commons

Speaking of the de-industrialisation of America, Tim Carney was on hand for the production of GE’s last-ever incandescent lightbulb in the United States. The shutdown of a plant in Winchester, VA will result in the layoffs of 200 workers.It’s yet another example of a company shifting manufacturing jobs overseas, but there’s a twist, because GE is supporting the environmental regulations that are driving incandescent lightbulbs to the deadpool.



GE supported the regulations. Many Winchester workers, noting that the CFLs are made in China by lower-wage workers, say GE wanted to force the higher profit-margin bulbs on consumers, and Winchester is collateral damage.

