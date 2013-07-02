GE Is Reaching Out To A Younger Demographic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE’s Kentucky-based appliance division is reaching out to young adults with a new line of appliances.



The company has introduced its Artistry Series. It was created by a 27-year-old GE industrial designer in Louisville, who had his own generation in mind.

The company says the line includes distinctive appliances geared toward people in their 20s and 30s.

Some of the appliances are made at GE’s Appliance Park in Louisville, where the company’s appliance division is based.

The company says it tripled its design resources in the past two years to gear up for the new roll out of ranges, refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers.

It’s a new production and marketing strategy for the company, which traditionally gears its appliance business to appeal to people in the 45 to 65 age group.

