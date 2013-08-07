GE Is Hosting A 6-Second Science Fair On Vine [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

GE is hosting a #6SecondScienceFair on Vine August 8-15. Not only will the company be retweeting and revining posts by people who use the hashtag, but Vine “celebrities” (like Rudy Mancuso) will be participating as well.

GE itself has been known for visually and scientifically engaging Vines, too. This video, showing what happens when you combine milk, food colouring , and Dish soap, has been liked 130,000 times and revined 105,000 times.

A Nielsen study shows that Twitter conversations motivate people to watch TV shows 29% of the time.

AOL bought Adap.tv, a video ad company similar to YuMe or Tremor Media, for $US405 million.

Speaking of YuMe, in spite of revenue growth, Ad Exchanger says that its IPO is falling short.

JP Morgan Chase is having a digital review, which is estimated at $US70 million. Ad Age reports that the company is actually reaching out to holding companies and asking them to pick which agencies would be best for the account. McGarryBowen, Razorfish, AKQA, Rosetta, Huge, and Saatchi & Saatchi have done digital for JP Morgan Chase.

Ogilvy Chicago laid off 1-2% of its staff Tuesday. Agency Spy estimates that 10-20 employees were impacted by the cuts.

Digital agencies are coming together today for a new incubator program in Chicago called Ensemble.

