GE Is Happy To Get An Endorsement From The Matrix In Its New Ad

Agent Smith was the character in The Matrix that made the movie series interesting.



Hugo Weaving has reprised the role in GE’s new ad for its “brilliant machines” campaign from ad agency BBDO.

GE tells us:

The iconic Agent Smith is the ideal narrator for GE’s innovative Healthcare technology. As a software program created to remove human instability from The Matrix, even he can’t help but feel admiration for GE’s software designed to work with data and machines to improve the patient experience.

Smith, of course, was the bad guy in the movies, but that doesn’t seem to bother GE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.