Check Out The Machine That Makes Sure Your Aeroplane Won't Crash In Sub-Zero Temperatures

Every time you take a flight, you trust that the aeroplane’s engines are ready to withstand tough conditions.
Afterall, when you’re way up high, temperatures drop dramatically, no matter how warm or cold it is on the ground.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires that manufacturers run engines through a multitude of different weather tests, so GE built a testing facility in Winnipeg, Canada to run its jet engines through the gauntlet.
Those winds combine with thousands of gallons of water that get sprayed from 125 high-power nozzles.
To meet regulatory standards, an engine must be able to power through it at idling and take-off speeds.
