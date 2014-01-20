Check Out The Machine That Makes Sure Your Aeroplane Won't Crash In Sub-Zero Temperatures

Jillian D'Onfro

Every time you take a flight, you trust that the aeroplane’s engines are ready to withstand tough conditions.

Afterall, when you’re way up high, temperatures drop dramatically, no matter how warm or cold it is on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that manufacturers run engines through a multitude of different weather tests, so GE built a testing facility in Winnipeg, Canada to run its jet engines through the gauntlet.

This is where GE runs its engines through a series of rigorous icing tests and extreme scenarios.

The site is 122,500 square feet and cost GE $US50 million to build.

These seven fans can blow 2,800 pounds of cold air per second. That's gusts moving 65 mph.

Those winds combine with thousands of gallons of water that get sprayed from 125 high-power nozzles.

This creates a nasty ice cloud for the engines to test in.

To meet regulatory standards, an engine must be able to power through it at idling and take-off speeds.

Temperatures at the site can drop to 20 degrees below Fahrenheit.

