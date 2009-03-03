GE Falls Below $8

Even though it slashed its dividend on Friday, a move that will save it several billion per year, GE is falling hard again today and now it’s below $8. Percentage-wise, it’s beating the decliners, down 7.2%. Remember, they don’t have to mark to market, but that doesn’t seem to be helping. They also have an extremely low cost of capital, courtesy of its AAA rating. That’s not helping either.



