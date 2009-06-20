GE Exec: No Green Shoots Here

Maybe this guy could tell his CNBC underlings what he’s seeing at the corporate level, rather than the floor of the stock market.



Bloomberg: General Electric Co. Vice Chairman John Rice said he isn’t seeing an increase in orders even as U.S. economic statistics suggest the world’s largest economy may soon shift to a recovery.

“I am not particularly of the green shoots group yet,” Rice said today to the Atlanta Press Club, referring to a phrase used by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke that described signs of a nascent recovery. “I have not seen it in our order patterns yet. At the macro level, there may be statistics suggesting the economy is starting to turn. I am not seeing it yet.”

Between its industrial, financial and service ops, there’s nobody better to ask about a recovery, is there?

