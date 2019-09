GE earnings are out, and they’re mostly better than expected, the stock is higher.



The company is seeing growth in all units, but one area that’s really strong is energy. Check out the top line of energy infrastructure on the revenue chart below. Up 18% year over year!

The world needs juice.

