GE's Q4 Revenue Was Weaker Than Expected, Blames Europe And FX, Shares Sell Off

General Electric just announced its Q4 financial results.Net revenue came in at $38.0 billion, down 8% year-over-year. Excluding last year’s NBC Universal results, revenue climbed just 4%. Operating earnings increased 11% year-over-year to $0.39 per share.



Analysts were expecting EPS of $0.38 per share on revenue of $40.0 billion.

Shares are down 3% in premarket trading.

“Revenues were negatively impacted by lower Ending Net Investment (ENI) at GE Capital, FX and slower growth in Europe,” wrote the company.

Areas of revenue softness included GE’s energy infrastructure business which came in at $12.9 billion versus the expectation of $13.7 billion.

The aviation segment came in at $5 billion versus an expectation for $5.2 billion.

“We expect continued volatility in 2012 and have prepared for it by investing in new products and technology, expanding our growth market footprint and taking important steps to strengthen risk management,” wrote CEO Jeffrey Immelt. “GE Capital is safe and secure and rebounding sharply. We are restructuring our businesses in Europe to reflect market conditions.”

