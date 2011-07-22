5 Key Points From GE Earnings

Industrial/financial conglomerate GE is out with earnings this morning.The stock is up 2% pre-market.



Here are 5 key points from the announcement.

EPS of $.34 were up 17% from a year ago, and one penny ahead of expectations.

Infrastructure is booming, with sales up 24%.

The company claims GE Capital is turning the corner. Segment profits for the financial unit were $1.6 billion compared to $743 million in the year-ago period.

The company says it’s outlook for the second half is strong.

Healthcare profits grew 8%.

