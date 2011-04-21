GE Smashes Expectations, As The String Of Monster Earnings Continue

An awesome couple of days in the earnings world continues with behemoth GE smashing expectations.
Revenue of $38.4 billion came in WAY ahead of estimates of $34.6 billion.
EPS also solidly exceeded expectations.
GE capital, which has been sick, earned the company $1.8 billion.
The stock is up over 3% pre market.
As noted above, there’s been a string of big earnings winners lately, starting with Tuesday’s big number from Intel
The full announcement is here.
