GE Smashes Expectations, As The String Of Monster Earnings Continue

An awesome couple of days in the earnings world continues with behemoth GE smashing expectations.



Revenue of $38.4 billion came in WAY ahead of estimates of $34.6 billion.

EPS also solidly exceeded expectations.

GE capital, which has been sick, earned the company $1.8 billion.

The stock is up over 3% pre market.

As noted above, there’s been a string of big earnings winners lately, starting with Tuesday’s big number from Intel

The full announcement is here.

