GE is rising modestly after posting solid earnings.



EPS of $.36 were ahead of $.32 estimates.

Revenue of around $41 billion was way ahead of estimates of $39 billion.

Most of the key segments were strong including… GE Capital. It’s back.

The full announcement can be found here.

