GE: We Want More Subsidies!

General Electric (GE) is pressing the government to make the climate bill even more friendly to its business needs, Reuters reports.

GE wants more concessions built into the bill for its energy efficient appliance division and its nuclear program. The corporation isn’t surreptitiously trying to get these concessions baked into the bill, it’s doing it right out in the open.

President and CEO of the consumer and industrial division, James Campbell tells Reuters, that with the right incentives the company could really mass market its wares.

How much does GE need?

The company already has incentives built into the climate bill, according to Reuters:

The bill passed by the House of Representatives included incentives that would pay manufacturers of super-efficient appliances for every unit they sell until 2013.

For instance, GE would get about $75 for every super-efficient dishwasher, about $200 for every such refrigerator, and up to $300 for hot water heaters.

GE’s smart grid technologies will benefit from hundreds of millions of dollars from the DOE. The company is also benefiting from government lending facilities. Honestly, when will GE be satisfied? When it pays nothing?

