GE's new $1,500 dishwasher automatically orders detergent on Amazon before you run out

GE Appliances just unveiled three $1,500 dishwashers that take care of a simple task: buying detergent.

The dishwasher connects to Wifi and tracks your wash cycles; when you’re running low on detergent, it will automatically order more on Amazon.

To get started, you select the type of detergent pods you want on GE’s app, and enter how many you have currently. You then tell the app how far in advance to order new ones, based on how many you have left. (For example, you can set it to order a new pack when you have 10 pods left.) The dishwasher will keep track of your wash cycles and order new detergent pods when you’re low, ensuring you never run out.

GE is the first manufacturer to integrate dishwashers with Amazon’s Dash Replenishment Service, which enables connected devices to order household goods online. GE also sells smart washing machines that order Amazon laundry detergent and fabric softener, and fridges that work with Amazon Alexa (its voice-control platform).

The goal of the new dishwasher line is to make people’s lives even easier, Cynthia Fanning, GE Appliances’ VP of Dishwasher Products, said in a statement. Because the dishwasher ensures detergent gets delivered to their doorsteps, it allows owners to waste less time at the grocery store.

The automatic ordering also greatly benefits Amazon, of course. Though owners can choose whether or not to allow the dishwasher to replenish their detergent supply, those who select the option will only order detergent from Amazon.

The lofty $1,500 price tag is due to the dishwasher’s power and built-in Wifi connectivity. According to GE, the machine boasts 140 cleaning jets, but remains quiet while running.

However, considering other upscale dishwashers (including ones made by GE) cost half as much, it’s probably worth it to spend the extra few seconds buying detergent yourself.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

