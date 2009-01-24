GE Craters After Earnings

A seemingly solid earnings report and Jeff Immelt’s 20-minute long informercial on CNBC was of no use to GE today. Despite the muted market, the stock is getting slammed, down over 10% heading into the close. No amount of blustering or banging the drum will convince anyone that the stock is AAA-worthy or that it will hold its yield.



Meanwhile, Felix Salmon presents a good argument that shareholders should pretty much kiss that AAA rating goodbye now.

See Also:

How GE Could Lose Its AAA Anyway

