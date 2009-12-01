GE Has Deal To Buy Vivendi's NBC Stake For $5.8 Billion

GE has a tentative deal to buy Vivendi’s 20% stake in NBC for $5.8 billion, the WSJ reports. This is a big step in GE’s bid to sell a majority stake of NBC to Comcast, the cable giant.

Of course, after that deal is announced, there’s still plenty of waiting to go: The government could take six months to more than a year to approve the deal, the WSJ says.

