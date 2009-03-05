GE CFO: Shut Up About Insolvency, GE Capital Is Profitable

GE CFO Keith Sherin thinks that we and everyone else that’s concerned about GE Capital’s solvency should shut up already.



Speaking “exclusively” on GE-owned CNBC, Sherin insists that there are no time bombs in the portfolio and that the unit remains profitable despite any writedowns it may need to take. He pretty much keeps repeating that over and over again, though he noted that the company still has more work to do on the transparency front.

So far his presentation isn’t having a huge effect on the stock, which is trading up a couple pennies pre-market.

We’ll post a video once it’s available.

