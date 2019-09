CNBC has posted the full clip of GE’s (GE) CFO Keith Sherrin defending GE Capital. After days and days of watching the stock get hammered, Sherrin took to his in-house bullhorn to defend the stock. He says stuff like how they’re safe and how there are no timebombs over and over again. Believe him?



