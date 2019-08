During Business Insider’s 2015 IGNITION conference, CEO & Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget asked General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt if it was reasonable for a large corporation to move operations to a new state with a more lenient tax policy. Immelt responded with a call for bipartisan tax reform.

