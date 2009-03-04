GE As A Metaphor For The Nation

General Electric, just like the nation, is getting dragged to ground, closer to zero with each passing day. Just like the nation, GE is vast yet is being crippled mostly by its faulty financial division.

Both, the nation and GE, created false wealth through too much debt and too much spending. And the leader of GE, just like the leader of the United States, is saying “green” investment will lead us out of this mess.



Barack Obama in his address to Congress: “It begins with energy. We know the country that harnesses the power of clean, renewable energy will lead the 21st century.”

Jeff Immelt in his shareholder letter: These projects are essential to meeting national energy efﬁciency, transportation, and environmental goals…This is expected to generate multiple new business opportunities for GE.

Is this a false solution to the problem? The banks are dying, dragging us to our knees. Let’s go build a turbine. We’re in favour– strongly–of green energy solutions, but we’re not sure it’s the silver bullet for either GE or the nation.

