This Chart Shows Why Everyone Is So Confused About The Economy

From Goldman, this chart takes a look at GDP growth vs. employment growth vs. Goldman’s own Current Activity Indicator (CAI).



Photo: Goldman Sachs

As you can see, while each line is broadly consistent (especially over the last 7 years), lately they’ve been moving in different directions.

Employment has raced ahead of the others, then pulled back a bit. The Current Activity Indicator is zooming higher now, while the GDP data has stalled out around 2%.

This is why people are scratching their heads so much, talking about the GDP-less recovery and whatnot. And it’s why you simultaneously hear discussions about how the economy is gathering momentum, and how the data is rolling over.

It makes for a strange and murky time in the world of data.

Goldman’s Andrew Tilton proposes a few ideas for why the signals are mixed:

The different measures measure different things. It makes sense for labour growth to outpace GDP growth at this stage in the cycle, as productivity grads.

The difference in the data is about timeliness, with the GDP numbers being based on older data.

It could be a matter of noise and the sampling pools.

It could be a matter of the warm weather skewing some series differently than others.

It’s possible everything will be revised so that all the numbers look more similar.

