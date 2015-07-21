Animated map renames states for countries with similar GDPs

If California were its own country, it would have the 11th largest GDP in the world. And that’s not the only US state with an impressive economic output. Every state can be compared to a nation that generates a similar GDP, and making the comparison helps put into perspective the scale of the US economy.

This idea was first executed by Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

