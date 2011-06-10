GDP Upgrade: Bundesbank Raises Outlook For Germany As Europe's Fringe Continues To Smolder

The Bundesbank has raised Germany’s economy outlook for 2011, increasing its projected GDP outlook for the year to growth of 3.1%, according to Bloomberg. That’s up from the bank’s original 2.5% projection.

The central bank also upgraded its outlook for 2012, from 1.5% growth to 1.8% growth.

Problems persist in Europe’s fringe, but it’s core is still lighting things up. Today’s projections explain why ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet felt at liberty to signal a rate hike yesterday.

 

