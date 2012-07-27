Here Are The Revisions To GDP Since 2009

Sam Ro

Today’s GDP report included lots of revisions. 

Here’s a quick round up:

  • 2008-2011 real GDP up 0.3%, revised from 0.4%
  • 2009 real GDP revised up by 0.4 percentage point.
  • 2010 real GDP revised down by 0.6 percentage point.
  • 2011 real GDP revised up by 0.1 percentage point.

Here’s everything else from the BEA:
Summary of revisions

	For this annual revision, the revisions are limited to the period from 2009 to the first quarter of
2012.

*	For 2008–2011, real GDP increased at an average annual rate of 0.3 percent; in the previously
        published estimates, real GDP had increased at an average annual rate of 0.4 percent.  From the
        fourth quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2012, real GDP increased at an average annual rate
        of 1.5 percent; in the previously published estimates, real GDP had increased 1.4 percent.

*	The percent change in real GDP was revised up 0.4 percentage point for 2009, was revised down
        0.6 percentage point for 2010, and was revised up 0.1 percentage point for 2011.

*	The revisions to the annual estimates for 2009–2011 reflect partly offsetting revisions to the
        quarters within the year.  For example, for 2009, the annual rate of change in GDP was revised
        up 1.4 percentage points for the first quarter, was revised up 0.4 percentage point for the second
        quarter, and was revised up 0.2 percentage point for the fourth quarter, while the growth rate for
        the third quarter was revised down 0.3 percentage point.  For 2010, the annual rate of change in
        GDP was revised down 1.6 percentage points for both the first and second quarters, while the
        growth rates for the third and fourth quarters were each revised up 0.1 percentage point.  For
        2011, the annual rate of change in GDP was revised up 1.2 percentage points for the second
        quarter and was revised up 1.1 percentage points for the fourth quarter, while the growth rates for
        the first and third quarters were revised down 0.3 percentage point and 0.5 percentage point,
        respectively.

*	For the 13 quarters from the first quarter of 2009 to the first quarter of 2012, the average revision
        (without regard to sign) was 0.7 percentage point.  The revisions did not change the direction of
        change in real GDP (increase or decrease) for any quarter.

*	For 2008–2011, the average annual rate of growth of real disposable personal income was
        revised down 0.1 percentage point, from 0.2 percent to 0.1 percent.

*	From the fourth quarter of 2008 to the first quarter of 2012, the average annual rate of increase in
        the price index for gross domestic purchases was 1.6 percent, the same rate of increase as in the
        previously published estimates.  The average annual rate of increase in the price index for
        personal consumption expenditures (PCE) was 1.8 percent; in the previously published
        estimates, the price index for PCE had increased 1.9 percent.  The average annual rate of
        increase  in the "core" PCE price index (which excludes food and energy) was 1.5 percent; in the
        previously published estimates, the "core" PCE price index had increased 1.6 percent.

*	The percent change in real gross domestic income (GDI) was revised up 0.1 percentage point for
        2009, was revised down 0.5 percentage point for 2010, and was revised down 0.2 percentage
        point for 2011.

*	National income was revised down for all 3 years:  0.1 percent for 2009, 0.2 percent for 2010,
        and 0.5 percent for 2011.

*	Corporate profits was revised down for all 3 years:  1.4 percent for 2009, 5.4 percent for 2010,
        and 6.0 percent for 2011.
Revisions to the 2009-2011 estimates

	The percent change from the preceding year in real GDP was revised up from a decrease of 3.5
percent to a decrease of 3.1 percent for 2009, was revised down from an increase of 3.0 percent to an
increase of 2.4 percent for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.7 percent to an increase of 1.8
percent for 2011.

	For 2009, the largest contributors to the revision to the change in real GDP were upward
revisions to state and local government spending and to inventory investment.  For 2010, the largest
contributors to the revision were downward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, to PCE, and to
inventory investment.  For 2011, the largest contributors to the revision were upward revisions to PCE
and to inventory investment; these revisions were partly offset by downward revisions to state and local
government spending, to federal government spending, and to nonresidential fixed investment.

	The percent change from fourth quarter to fourth quarter in real GDP was revised up from a
decrease of 0.5 percent to a decrease of 0.1 percent during 2009, was revised down from an increase of
3.1 percent to an increase of 2.4 percent during 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.6 percent
to an increase of 2.0 percent during 2011.

	For the period of contraction from the fourth quarter of 2007 to the second quarter of 2009, real
GDP decreased at an average annual rate of 3.2 percent; in the previously published estimates, it had
decreased 3.5 percent.  The cumulative decrease in real GDP (not at an annual rate) was 4.7 percent; in
the previously published estimates, the cumulative decrease was 5.1 percent.

	For the period of expansion from the second quarter of 2009 to the first quarter of 2012, real
GDP increased at an average annual rate of 2.3 percent; in the previously published estimates, it had
increased 2.4 percent.

	The percent change from the preceding year in real gross domestic income (GDI) was revised up
from a decrease of 4.0 percent to a decrease of 3.9 percent for 2009, was revised down from an increase
of 3.6 percent to an increase of 3.1 percent for 2010, and was revised down from an increase of 2.0
percent to an increase of 1.8 percent for 2011.

	The percent change from the preceding year in the price index for gross domestic purchases was
revised down from a decrease of 0.1 percent to a decrease of 0.2 percent for 2009, was revised up from
an increase of 1.5 percent to an increase of 1.6 percent for 2010, and was unrevised at 2.5 percent for
2011.  For the corresponding quarters, the largest downward revision was 0.6 percentage point for the
first quarter of 2011; the largest upward revision was 0.4 percentage point (for both the third and fourth
quarters of 2010).

	Current-dollar GDP was revised up $34.7 billion, or 0.2 percent, for 2009; was revised down
$27.6 billion, or 0.2 percent, for 2010; and was revised down $18.3 billion, or 0.1 percent, for 2011.
The percent change from the preceding year was revised up from a decrease of 2.5 percent to a decrease
of 2.2 percent for 2009, was revised down from an increase of 4.2 percent to an increase of 3.8 percent
for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 3.9 percent to an increase of 4.0 percent for 2011.
Current-dollar gross national product (GNP) (GDP plus net receipts of income from the rest of the
world) was revised up $26.0 billion, or 0.2 percent, for 2009; was revised down $7.7 billion, or 0.1
percent, for 2010; and was revised down $12.0 billion, or 0.1 percent, for 2011.  Net receipts of income
from the rest of the world was revised down $8.8 billion for 2009, was revised up $19.9 billion for 2010,
and was revised up $6.4 billion for 2011.  The revisions to net receipts of income -- which affect GNP,
national income, corporate profits, net interest and miscellaneous payments, and personal income
receipts on assets -- resulted from the revisions to BEA's international transactions accounts (ITAs) that
were released in June.  (An article describing the revisions to the ITAs was published in the July 2012
issue of the Survey of Current Business.)

	National income was revised down for all 3 years:  $15.0 billion, or 0.1 percent, for 2009; $28.7
billion, or 0.2 percent, for 2010; and $62.3 billion, or 0.5 percent, for 2011.  For 2009, downward
revisions to corporate profits, to net interest, and to rental income of persons were partly offset by an
upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income.  For 2010, a downward revision to corporate profits
was partly offset by an upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income.  For 2011, a downward revision
to corporate profits was partly offset by upward revisions to nonfarm proprietors’ income and to
supplements to wages and salaries.

	Corporate profits from current production -- profits before tax with inventory valuation and
capital consumption adjustments -- was revised down for all 3 years:  $19.7 billion, or 1.4 percent, for
2009; $97.7 billion, or 5.4 percent, for 2010; and $115.8 billion, or 6.0 percent, for 2011.  For 2009,
downward revisions to profits of domestic financial corporations and to profits from the rest of the world
were partly offset by an upward revision to profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations.  For 2010 and
2011, downward revisions to profits of domestic financial and nonfinancial corporations were partly
offset by an upward revision to profits from the rest of the world.

	Profits before tax was revised down for all 3 years:  $15.2 billion for 2009, $3.2 billion for 2010,
and $42.2 billion for 2011.  The before-tax measure of profits does not reflect, as does profits from
current production, the capital consumption and inventory valuation adjustments.  These adjustments
convert depreciation of fixed assets and inventory withdrawals reported on a tax-return, historical-cost
basis to the current-cost measures used in the national income and product accounts.  The capital
consumption adjustment was revised down for all 3 years:  $7.0 billion for 2009, $94.9 billion for 2010,
and $71.2 billion for 2011.  The inventory valuation adjustment was revised up $2.6 billion for 2009,
was revised up $0.4 billion for 2010, and was revised down $2.5 billion for 2011.

	Personal income was revised down for all 3 years:  $63.2 billion, or 0.5 percent, for 2009; $51.6
billion, or 0.4 percent, for 2010; and $43.9 billion, or 0.3 percent, for 2011.  For 2009, downward
revisions to personal dividend income, to rental income of persons, and to personal interest income were
partly offset by an upward revision to nonfarm proprietors’ income.  For 2010, a downward revision to
personal dividend income was partly offset by upward revisions to nonfarm proprietors’ income and to
personal interest income.  For 2011, downward revisions to personal dividend income, to government
social benefits to persons, and to farm proprietors’ income were partly offset by upward revisions to
nonfarm proprietors’ income, to supplements to wages and salaries, and to personal interest income.

	Disposable personal income (DPI) (personal income less personal current taxes) was revised
down for all 3 years:  $66.4 billion, or 0.6 percent, for 2009; $52.6 billion, or 0.5 percent, for 2010; and
$44.2 billion, or 0.4 percent, for 2011.  Personal current taxes was revised up for all 3 years:  $3.2 billion
for 2009, $0.9 billion for 2010, and $0.3 billion for 2011.  The percent change from the preceding year
in real DPI was revised down from a decrease of 2.3 percent to a decrease of 2.8 percent for 2009, was
unrevised at 1.8 percent for 2010, and was revised up from an increase of 1.2 percent to an increase of
1.3 percent for 2011.

	Personal outlays -- PCE, personal interest payments, and personal current transfer payments --
was revised down $22.0 billion for 2009, was revised down $26.5 billion for 2010, and was revised up
$4.8 billion for 2011.  For 2009 and 2010, downward revisions to PCE accounted for most of the
revisions to personal outlays.  For 2011, upward revisions to personal interest payments and to PCE
were partly offset by a downward revision to personal current transfer payments to government.  The
personal saving rate (personal saving as a percentage of DPI) was revised down for all 3 years:  from 5.1
percent to 4.7 percent for 2009, from 5.3 percent to 5.1 percent for 2010, and from 4.6 percent to 4.2
percent for 2011.

	The statistical discrepancy is current-dollar GDP less current-dollar gross domestic income
(GDI).  It arises because most components of GDP and of GDI are estimated independently.  GDP
measures final expenditures -- the sum of consumer spending, private investment, net exports, and
government spending.  GDI measures the incomes earned in the production of GDP.  In concept, GDP is
equal to GDI.  In practice, they differ because they are estimated using different source data and
different methods.

	As a result of the annual revision, the statistical discrepancy as a percentage of GDP was revised
up for all 3 years:  from 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent for 2009, from less than 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent for
2010, and from a negative 0.2 percent to a positive 0.2 percent for 2011.  For 2009, the revision to the
discrepancy reflected an upward revision to GDP and a downward revision to GDI.  For 2010 and 2011,
the revisions to the discrepancy reflected downward revisions to GDI that were larger than the
downward revisions to GDP.

