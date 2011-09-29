GDP Comes In FASTER Than Expectations And A HUGE Beat On Initial Claims

Steve Jurvetson on Flickr



Update:Double happiness! Both pieces of data that came out at 8:30 were better than expected.

First initial claims: There were just 391K vs. 420k expected.

That’s the first sub-400K in a long time, and a big decline from last week’s upwardly revised 428K.

Meanwhile on GDP: Q2 was revised UPWARD to 1.3% from 1.2%.

What’s more, personal consumption was upwardly revised to 0.7%.

Markets are surging on the news. The S&P is up over 1%.

Coming up at 8:30: Weekly initial claims and the final revision to Q2 GDP.

Surprisingly, when it comes to GDP, analysts actually expect a slight upward revision from 1.0% to 1.2%.

The personal consumption index is expected to grow by just 0.4%, with the price index growing by 2.4%.

As for initial claims, expectations are for 420K, down slightly from 423K last week.

Markets are still modestly higher.

Full report here soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.