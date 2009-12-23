Q3 GDP Revised All The Way Down To 2.2%, Much Lower Than Expectations

Revised Q3 GDP came in a 2.2%, which was below the 2.8% analysts had been expecting. It’s also well lower than the 3.5% that was initially reported.



Here’s the full announcement from the Commerce Department

——

Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property

located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 2.2 per cent in the third quarter of

2009, (that is, from the second quarter to the third quarter), according to the “third” estimate

released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP decreased 0.7 per cent.

The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for

the “second” estimate issued last month. In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.8

per cent (see “Revisions” on page 3).

The increase in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from

personal consumption expenditures (PCE), exports, private inventory investment, federal government

spending, and residential fixed investment that were partly offset by a negative contribution from

nonresidential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.

The upturn in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected upturns in PCE, in exports, in

private inventory investment, and in residential fixed investment and a smaller decrease in

nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by an upturn in imports, a downturn in state and

local government spending, and a deceleration in federal government spending.

_______________

FOOTNOTE.–Quarterly estimates are expressed at seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise

specified. Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published estimates. per cent

changes are calculated from unrounded data and are annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005)

dollars. Price indexes are chain-type measures.

This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights

related to this release.

_______________

Motor vehicle output added 1.45 percentage points to the third-quarter change in real GDP after

adding 0.19 percentage point to the second-quarter change. Final sales of computers subtracted 0.08

percentage point from the third-quarter change in real GDP after subtracting 0.04 percentage point from

the second-quarter change.

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,

increased 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, 0.1 percentage point less than the second estimate; this index

increased 0.5 per cent in the second quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross

domestic purchases increased 0.3 per cent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.8 per cent

in the second.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 2.8 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to

a decrease of 0.9 per cent in the second. Real nonresidential fixed investment decreased 5.9 per cent,

compared with a decrease of 9.6 per cent. Nonresidential structures decreased 18.4 per cent, compared

with a decrease of 17.3 per cent. Equipment and software increased 1.5 per cent, in contrast to a decrease

of 4.9 per cent. Real residential fixed investment increased 18.9 per cent, in contrast to a decrease of

23.3 per cent.

Real exports of goods and services increased 17.8 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a

decrease of 4.1 per cent in the second. Real imports of goods and services increased 21.3 per cent, in

contrast to a decrease of 14.7 per cent.

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 8.0 per cent

in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 11.4 per cent in the second. National defence increased

8.4 per cent, compared with an increase of 14.0 per cent. Nondefense increased 7.0 per cent, compared

with an increase of 6.1 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross

investment decreased 0.6 per cent, in contrast to an increase of 3.9 per cent.

The change in real private inventories added 0.69 percentage point to the third-quarter change in

real GDP, after subtracting 1.42 percentage points from the second-quarter change. Private businesses

decreased inventories $139.2 billion in the third quarter, following decreases of $160.2 billion in the

second quarter and $113.9 billion in the first.

Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 1.5

per cent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.7 per cent in the second.

Gross domestic purchases

Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever

produced — increased 3.0 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of 2.3 per cent in the

second.

Gross national product

Real gross national product — the goods and services produced by the labour and property

supplied by U.S. residents — increased 3.0 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of 1.0

per cent in the second. GNP includes, and GDP excludes, net receipts of income from the rest of the

world, which increased $25.7 billion in the third quarter after decreasing $7.4 billion in the second; in

the third quarter, receipts increased $15.7 billion, and payments decreased $10.0 billion.

Current-dollar GDP

Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased

2.6 per cent, or $90.9 billion, in the third quarter to a level of $14,242.1 billion. In the second quarter,

current-dollar GDP decreased 0.8 per cent, or $26.8 billion.

Revisions

The “third” estimate of the third-quarter increase in real GDP is 0.6 percentage point, or $17.3

billion, lower than the second estimate issued last month, primarily reflecting downward revisions to

nonresidential fixed investment, to private inventory investment, and to personal consumption

expenditures.

Advance Estimate Second Estimate Third Estimate

(per cent change from preceding quarter)

Real GDP……………………………. 3.5 2.8 2.2

Current-dollar GDP…………………… 4.3 3.3 2.6

Gross domestic purchases price index…… 1.6 1.4 1.3

Corporate Profits

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital

consumption adjustments) increased $132.4 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase of

$43.8 billion in the second quarter. Current-production cash flow (net cash flow with inventory

valuation adjustment) — the internal funds available to corporations for investment — increased $28.4

billion in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of $30.5 billion in the second.

Taxes on corporate income increased $15.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase

of $35.6 billion in the second. Profits after tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption

adjustments increased $117.3 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase of $8.2 billion in

the second. Dividends decreased $6.1 billion, compared with a decrease of $62.1 billion; current-

production undistributed profits increased $123.5 billion, compared with an increase of $70.3 billion.

Domestic profits of financial corporations increased $82.8 billion in the third quarter, compared

with an increase of $28.5 billion in the second. Domestic profits of nonfinancial corporations increased

$27.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase of $29.8 billion in the second. In the third

quarter, real gross value added of nonfinancial corporations increased, and profits per unit of real value

added increased. The increase in unit profits reflected decreases in both unit nonlabor and labour costs

that more than offset a decrease in unit prices.

The rest-of-the-world component of profits increased $22.0 billion in the third quarter, in contrast

to a decrease of $14.6 billion in the second. This measure is calculated as (1) receipts by U.S. residents

of earnings from their foreign affiliates plus dividends received by U.S. residents from unaffiliated

foreign corporations minus (2) payments by U.S. affiliates of earnings to their foreign parents plus

dividends paid by U.S. corporations to unaffiliated foreign residents. The third-quarter increase was

accounted for by a larger increase in receipts than in payments.

Profits before tax with inventory valuation adjustment is the best available measure of industry

profits because estimates of the capital consumption adjustment by industry do not exist. This measure

reflects depreciation-accounting practices used for federal income tax returns. According to this

measure, domestic profits of both financial and nonfinancial corporations increased in the third quarter.

The increase in nonfinancial corporations reflected increases in utilities, information, “other”

nonfinancial, retail trade, and transportation and warehousing that were partly offset by decreases in

wholesale trade and manufacturing. Within manufacturing, the largest decrease was in “other” durable

goods, and the largest increase was in motor vehicles.

Profits before tax increased $157.9 billion in the third quarter, compared with an increase of $90.6

billion in the second. The before-tax measure of profits does not reflect, as does profits from current

production, the capital consumption and inventory valuation adjustments. These adjustments convert

depreciation of fixed assets and inventory withdrawals reported on a tax-return, historical-cost basis to

the current-cost measures used in the national income and product accounts. The capital consumption

adjustment increased $9.7 billion in the third quarter (from -$128.6 billion to -$118.9 billion), compared

with an increase of $16.3 billion in the second. The inventory valuation adjustment decreased $35.2

billion (from $18.1 billion to -$17.1 billion), compared with a decrease of $63.0 billion.

