Final Q1 GDP was revised up to 1.0%, from 0.9% previously, matching consensus. Initial claims, however, came in at 384,000, matching last month’s revised level and surpassing the Street’s estimate of 370,000.



Graph courtesy Briefing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.