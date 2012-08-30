GDP Per Capita Is Still Far From Its Highs

Earlier today we learned that the Second Estimate for Q2 real GDP came in at 1.7%, an increase from the Q2 Advance Estimate of 1.5%. Let’s now review the numbers on a per-capita basis.



For an alternate historical view of the economy, here is a chart of real GDP per-capita growth since 1960. For this analysis I’ve chained in current dollars for the inflation adjustment. The per-capita calculation is based on quarterly aggregates of mid-month population estimates by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which date from 1959 (hence my 1960 starting date for this chart, even though quarterly GDP has is available since 1947). The population data is available in the FRED series POPTHM. The logarithmic vertical axis ensures that the highlighted contractions have the same relative scale.

I’ve drawn an exponential regression through the data using the Excel -GROWTH() function to give us a sense of the historical trend. The regression all illustrates the fact that the trend since the Great Recession has a visibly lower slope than long-term trend. In fact, the current GDP per-capita is 10.2% below the regression trend.