GDP Only Up 0.6% Because of Ludicrous Inflation Assumption

The recession-deniers were crowing all day yesterday after the “better-than-expected!” GDP figures came out. Of course this “growth” was the product of three inputs that aren’t much to cheer about:



government spending,

inventory growth, and, most importantly,

a 2.6% inflation assumption

Move that inflation assumption up to even 4%, says John Crudele, and GDP was down. For the second quarter in a row.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.