GDP Only Up 0.6% Because of Ludicrous Inflation Assumption

Henry Blodget

The recession-deniers were crowing all day yesterday after the “better-than-expected!” GDP figures came out. Of course this “growth” was the product of three inputs that aren’t much to cheer about:

  • government spending,
  • inventory growth, and, most importantly,
  • a 2.6% inflation assumption

Move that inflation assumption up to even 4%, says John Crudele, and GDP was down. For the second quarter in a row.

