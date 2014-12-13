This Is What GDP Growth Looks Like Around The World

The above map comes from RBC Capital Markets. It is a GDP heat map, showing the estimated growth rates of every country in the world for next year, based on IMF numbers.

There are a few things to note here: Europe is looking pale. Argentina and Venezuela are in for a rough year. Brazil isn’t looking so hot, either.

Both Libya and South Sudan are set to have great year-over-year growth — although that’s likely because war has had such drastic effects on them this year.

This is what the heat map for 2014 looks like:

