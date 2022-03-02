Australia’s GDP grew 3.4% in December, as households spent down the massive savings accrued through pandemic lockdowns

Diego Fedele/Getty Images

Australia’s gross domestic product increased 3.4% in the December quarter of 2021, new figures show.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics notes that increase was largely driven by household consumption.

The increase erased the September quarter’s 1.9% downturn, but new challenges face the economy in 2022.

The Australian economy thundered back to life in the December quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 3.4% on the back of renewed household spending.

In fresh data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday confirmed what bank reports and economists forecast: the nation spent big when restrictions linked to the Delta variant of COVID-19 began to ease.

The growth spurt, which more than erased the September quarter’s 1.9% GDP retraction, was largely driven by private demand.

Household spending was a major driver, spiking 6.3% in the final months of the year.

That increase was most prominent in states which shed their Delta-era lockdowns and business restrictions, said Sean Crick, the ABS’ acting head of national accounts.

“Household spending in NSW, Victoria and the ACT rose 9.6 per cent, compared to the rest of Australia which rose 1.6 per cent,” he said.

Elsewhere, other pandemic-era anomalies kept the economy from growing even further. Private investment fell 1.4% over the quarter, and Crick pointed the finger at supply chain crunches in the construction sector contributing to a 2.2% fall in dwelling investment.

The savings buffer many Australian households accrued through the pandemic are slowly dissipating, the figures add.

The household savings ratio fell from nearly 20% to 13.6%, a figure which remains well above pre-pandemic levels, but still indicates the slow emptying of Australian bank accounts.

The withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus and support payments is also dragging down the savings ratio. Social assistance fell 1.3% in the quarter, the figures show, helping gross disposable household income fall 0.5%.

Early signs indicate consumer spending may not be as buoyant in the March quarter.

Retail spending through the Omicron wave of COVID-19, which swept Australia from late December, took a pummelling in January, and cafe spending cratered to 40% of pre-pandemic levels in capital cities into February, ANZ noted.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and its attendant pressures on fuel prices could squeeze Australian household budgets further; while maintaining its dovish approach to interest rates, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe yesterday noted “the war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty.”

For now, though, the response from Australia’s leaders is one of jubilation.

Today’s GDP statistics mark “the equal strongest quarterly growth in 46 years, with Australia’s recovery from COVID outperforming all major advanced economies,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“Australia is a world beater.”