The Economy Should Be Thanking The American Consumer





Here are two charts from Advisor Perspectives’ Doug Short showing consumers are still driving the economy.

Since the recession, when personal consumption has been positive, GDP has also been positive, and vice versa.

Photo: Doug Short via TheTrader.se

Meanwhile, personal consumption has constituted an ever-increasing share of GDP.

Photo: Doug Short via TheTrader.se

[Via TheTrader.se]

