Beautiful Chart On The End Of The Age Of Europe

Europe is embroiled in a sovereign debt crisis, but it is just the start of a downward trend for the continent, if this GDP chart is to be believed.



This beautiful chart from Spanish economics blog Venturatis, makes it clear that European nations are falling behind in the GDP competition, and sure to fall behind more over the next 40 years if they can’t stick together and make the European Union a growth titan.

Notably, the United States remains a massive growth market throughout the next 40 years.

From Venturatis:

For a larger version, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.