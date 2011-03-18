25 Cities Ranked In Order Of Importance

New Yorkers are sometimes criticised for acting like they matter more than the rest of the country.



Well, they do.

New York City’s gross metro product represents an incredible 8.6 per cent of GDP.

This isn’t just a matter of population, because New Yorkers produce more value per worker than average. Other large cities also outperform the rest of the country, wth the top five cities representing nearly a quarter of production.

Chicago has a bigger economy than Sweden. L.A. is bigger than Turkey. New York is bigger than Sweden.

#25 Charlotte, N.C. Gross metro product: $110 billion 0.8 per cent of national GDP 0.6 per cent of national jobs Charlotte's economic production has declined 0.7% from peak. Home prices are a bright spot, down only 13% from peak, while the national average is 18.5%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #24 Riverside, Calif. GMP: $111 billion 0.8 per cent of national GDP 0.9 per cent of national jobs Riverside had one of the worst performing economies over recent years. GMP has dropped a shocking 6.7% since peak. The unemployment rate jumped 14% and housing declined 50%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #23 Tampa, Fla. GMP: $111 billion 0.8 per cent of national GDP 0.9 per cent of national jobs Tampa is another disaster zone. Economic production declined 2.9% from peak. Housing posted a massive 42% decline. The unemployment rate increased 7.2% Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #22 Pittsburgh, Pa. GMP: $112 billion 0.8 per cent of national GDP 0.9 per cent of national jobs Pittsburgh powered through the recession. Economic production is up 2.8% from pre-crash peak. Home prices declined only 3.8%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #21 Portland, Ore. City GDP: $117 billion 0.8 per cent of national GDP 0.7 per cent of national jobs Portland's economic production declined 1.9% from peak. Housing also posted major declines at 23%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #20 St Louis, Mo. GMP: $125 billion 1.0 per cent of national GDP 1.0 per cent of national jobs St. Louis is doing relatively well. Economic production increased 2.3% from pre-recession peak. But unemployment has been ticking higher, up 3.9%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #19 Baltimore, Md. GMP: $138 billion 1.0 per cent of national GDP 1.0 per cent of national jobs Baltimore has had a great few years. Economic production is up 5.6%. The unemployment rate is a low 7.5%. Who cares is home prices have declined 23%? Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #18 San Jose, Calif. GMP: $147 billion 1.0 per cent of national GDP 0.7 per cent of national jobs Home prices -- down 28% -- and unemployment -- up 5.8% -- are a concern in San Jose. Economic production is a brighter picture, down only 0.2% from peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #17 Denver, Colo. City GDP: $153 billion 1.1 per cent of national GDP 0.9 per cent of national jobs Denver's economic production has increased 4.5% from the pre-crash peak. Home prices crashed initially, but have rebounded to 13% down from peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #16 San Diego, Calif. GMP: $171 billion 1.2 per cent of national GDP 0.9 per cent of national jobs San Diego's economic production increased 1.3% from pre-recession peak. But like the rest of California, home prices have crashed and unemployment is rising. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #15 Detroit, Mich. GMP: $186 billion 1.3 per cent of national GDP 1.3 per cent of national jobs Not many bright spots here. Economic production is down 12% from peak. Home prices are down 41%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #14 Minneapolis, Minn. City GDP: $190 billion 1.3 per cent of national GDP 1.3 per cent of national jobs Economic production is up 1.2% from pre-recession peak, which is better than average. Home prices have dropped 25%, which is worse. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #13 Phoenix, Ariz. GMP: $191 billion 1.4 per cent of national GDP 1.3 per cent of national jobs Phoenix is burning. Home prices are down 48%. Economic production is down 3% from peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #12 Seattle, Wash. GMP: $229 billion 1.6 per cent of national GDP 1.3 per cent of national jobs Seattle's economic production is up a strong 4.9%. But home prices are a dark spot, down 25% from peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #11 Miami, Fla. GMP: $253 billion 1.8 per cent of national GDP 1.7 per cent of national jobs Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #10 Atlanta, Ga. GMP: $264 billion 1.9 per cent of national GDP 1.7 per cent of national jobs Atlanta weathered a middle-of-the-road recession. Economic production dropped 0.7% from peak. Unemployment climbed from 4.9% to 10.2%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #9 Boston, Mass. GMP: $298 billion 2.1 per cent of national GDP 1.9 per cent of national jobs Boston's economy has remained relatively strong, growing 3.8% from pre-recession peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #8 Philadelphia, Pa. City GDP: $335 billion 2.4 per cent of national GDP 2.1 per cent of national jobs Philadelphia's economy grew 2% from pre-recession peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #7 San Francisco, Calif. GMP: $336 billion 2.4 per cent of national GDP 1.4 per cent of national jobs San Francisco was destroyed by the housing crash, and prices remain down 32.4%. However, the economy has grown 2.2% from pre-recession peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #6 Dallas, Texas GMP: $357 billion 2.5 per cent of national GDP 2.2 per cent of national jobs Texas famously powered through the recession, thanks to mild real estate declines. Home prices fell only 7.2% in Dallas. Economic production increased 2.7%. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #5 Houston, Texas GMP: $363 billion 2.6 per cent of national GDP 2.0 per cent of national jobs Houston faced more troubles than Dallas. Economic production has declined 3.6% from peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #4 Washington D.C. GMP: $407 billion 2.9 per cent of national GDP 2.3 per cent of national jobs During the recession, one thing that grew like mad was government. D.C.'s economy grew 8.6% from before the recession. That is despite a 27% decline in home prices. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #3 Chicago, Ill. GMP: $509 billion 3.6 per cent of national GDP 3.2 per cent of national jobs Another relatively weak area, due to a 24% decline in home prices and a high quantity of foreclosures. However, the metro economy grew 0.7% from before the recession. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #2 Los Angeles, Calif. GMP: $731 billion 5.2 per cent of national GDP 4.0 per cent of national jobs Los Angeles home prices are still 35% below peak, and the unemployment rate is 6.6% higher than peak. The metro economy grew a moderate 0.7% from pre-recession peak. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). #1 New York, N.Y. GMP: $1,210 billion 8.6 per cent of national GDP 6.4 per cent of national jobs Led by Wall Street, the New York metro area has an incredibly large economy. But it has declined 1.7% from peak. Home prices are down 20.7% from peak. The unemployment rate is 3.8% higher than it was in 2007. Each slide refers to the largest city in a metro area, which may include other cities. Data is provided by BEA (2009), BLS (2010) and Brookings (March 2010). Now see what's really happening in these metros Maps Of Racial Segregation In America's Biggest Cities >

