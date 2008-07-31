GDP and Jobless Claims Stink: Back to Fear Again

GDP figures for the second quarter missed expectations, coming in at 1.9% against the 2.3% consensus. GDP still rose from from last quarter’s 0.9%, which was revised down from 1.0%. Q4 GDP, meanwhile, was revised to -0.2% from 0.6%.



Initial Claims surged to 448,000, which was well above the Street’s consensus estimate of 395,000 and higher than the 406,000 last week.

Graph courtesy Briefing.com

