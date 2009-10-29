GDP: +3.5%

At first glance, it looks good. Analysts had been looking for around 3.0%, and just yesterday Goldman Sachs came out with an estimate of 2.7%, so an initial GDP reading of 3.5% is big.



When Goldman came out with its downward revision, at first everyone thought that they had some kind of advance info. Now people will claim they were setting up the number to get beat. Oh well.

Between this and a decent jobless claims report, stocks are rallying.

Here’s the full announcement from the BEA:

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT: THIRD QUARTER 2009 (ADVANCE ESTIMATE)

Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property

located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2009,

(that is, from the second quarter to the third quarter), according to the “advance” estimate released by the

Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP decreased 0.7 per cent.

The Bureau emphasised that the third-quarter advance estimate released today is based on source

data that are incomplete or subject to further revision by the source agency (see the box on page 5). The

“second” estimate for the third quarter, based on more complete data, will be released on November 24,

2009.

The increase in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from

personal consumption expenditures (PCE), exports, private inventory investment, federal government

spending, and residential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP,

increased.

The upturn in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected upturns in PCE, in private

inventory investment, in exports, and in residential fixed investment and a smaller decrease in

nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by an upturn in imports, a downturn in state and

local government spending, and a deceleration in federal government spending.

Motor vehicle output added 1.66 percentage points to the third-quarter change in real GDP after

adding 0.19 percentage point to the second-quarter change. Final sales of computers subtracted 0.11

percentage point from the third-quarter change in real GDP after subtracting 0.04 percentage point from

the second-quarter change.

______________________

FOOTNOTE.–Quarterly estimates are expressed at

seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise specified.

Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published

estimates. per cent changes are calculated from unrounded data and are

annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005) dollars. Price indexes

are chain-type measures.

This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights

related to this release.

______________________

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,

increased 1.6 per cent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.5 per cent in the second.

Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross domestic purchases increased 0.5 per cent in

the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.8 per cent in the second.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 3.4 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to

a decrease of 0.9 per cent in the second. Durable goods increased 22.3 per cent, in contrast to a decrease

of 5.6 per cent. The third-quarter increase largely reflected motor vehicle purchases under the Consumer

Assistance to Recycle and Save Act of 2009 (popularly called, “Cash for Clunkers” Program).

Nondurable goods increased 2.0 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of 1.9 per cent in

the second. Services increased 1.2 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.2 per cent.

Real nonresidential fixed investment decreased 2.5 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a

decrease of 9.6 per cent in the second. Nonresidential structures decreased 9.0 per cent, compared with a

decrease of 17.3 per cent. Equipment and software increased 1.1 per cent, in contrast to a decrease of 4.9

per cent. Real residential fixed investment increased 23.4 per cent, in contrast to a decrease of 23.3

per cent.

Real exports of goods and services increased 14.7 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a

decrease of 4.1 per cent in the second. Real imports of goods and services increased 16.4 per cent, in

contrast to a decrease of 14.7 per cent.

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment increased 7.9 per cent

in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 11.4 per cent in the second. National defence increased

8.4 per cent, compared with an increase of 14.0 per cent. Nondefense increased 6.8 per cent, compared

with an increase of 6.1 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross

investment decreased 1.1 per cent, in contrast to an increase of 3.9 per cent.

The change in real private inventories added 0.94 percentage point to the third-quarter change in

real GDP after subtracting 1.42 percentage points from the second-quarter change. Private businesses

decreased inventories $130.8 billion in the third quarter, following decreases of $160.2 billion in the

second quarter and $113.9 billion in the first.

Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 2.5

per cent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.7 per cent in the second.

Gross domestic purchases

Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever

produced — increased 4.0 per cent in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of 2.3 per cent in the

second.

Disposition of personal income

Current-dollar personal income decreased $15.5 billion (0.5 per cent) in the third quarter, in

contrast to an increase of $19.1 billion (0.6 per cent) in the second.

Personal current taxes increased $4.8 billion in the third quarter, in contrast to a decrease of

$119.1 billion in the second. The quarterly pattern of taxes reflected a much smaller decrease in federal

withheld income taxes in the third quarter, based on the quarterly pattern of wages and salaries and a

levelling off of the effects on withholding rates from the Making Work Pay Credit provision of the

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. (For more information, see the Technical Note.)

Disposable personal income decreased $20.4 billion (0.7 per cent) in the third quarter, in contrast

to an increase of $138.2 billion (5.2 per cent) in the second. Real disposable personal income decreased

3.4 per cent, in contrast to an increase of 3.8 per cent.

Personal outlays increased $148.2 billion (5.8 per cent) in the third quarter, compared with an

increase of $8.2 billion (0.3 per cent) in the second. Personal saving — disposable personal income less

personal outlays — was $364.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with $533.1 billion in the second.

The personal saving rate — saving as a percentage of disposable personal income — was 3.3 per cent in

the third quarter, compared with 4.9 per cent in the second. For a comparison of personal saving in

BEA’s national income and product accounts with personal saving in the Federal Reserve Board’s flow

of funds accounts and data on changes in net worth, go to http://www.bea.gov/national/nipaweb/Nipa-

Frb.asp.

Current-dollar GDP

Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased

4.3 per cent, or $150.3 billion, in the third quarter to a level of $14,301.5 billion. In the second quarter,

current-dollar GDP decreased 0.8 per cent, or $26.8 billion.

