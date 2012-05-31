GDP RIGHT IN LINE AT +1.9% IN Q1 SECOND READING

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The U.S. economic expansion logged in the first quarter was revised down by 30 basis points to an annual pace of growth of 1.9 per cent.Click here for updates >



Below, actual readings verse estimates:

GDP (Q/Q): +1.9% vs. +1.9%

Personal Consumption: +2.7% vs. 2.9%

GDP Pride Index: +1.7% vs. +1.5%

Core PCE (Q/Q): +2.1% vs. +2.1%

Below, actual readings verse first reading:

GDP (Q/Q): +1.9% vs. +2.2%

Personal Consumption: +2.7% vs. 2.9%

GDP Pride Index: +1.7% +1.5%

Core PCE (Q/Q): +2.1% vs. +2.1%

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, motor vehicle sales were responsible for much of the uptick in GDP, contributing 1.12 percentage points of the gain.

Sales of computers, however, weighed on overall results, weighing on total GDP gains by 0.03 percentage points.

From the release:

—————————

Real gross domestic product — the output of goods and services produced by labour and property

located in the United States — increased at an annual rate of 1.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2012 (that

is, from the fourth quarter to the first quarter), according to the “second” estimate released by the Bureau

of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2011, real GDP increased 3.0 per cent.

The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for

the “advance” estimate issued last month. In the advance estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.2

per cent (see “Revisions” on page 3).

The increase in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected positive contributions from

personal consumption expenditures (PCE), exports, residential fixed investment, private inventory

investment, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by negative contributions from

federal government spending and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction

in the calculation of GDP, increased.

The deceleration in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected a deceleration in private

inventory investment, an acceleration in imports, and a deceleration in nonresidential fixed investment

that were partly offset by accelerations in exports and in PCE.

___________________

BOX.

Annual Revision of the National Income and Product Accounts

The annual revision of the national income and product accounts (NIPAs), covering the first

quarter of 2009 through the first quarter of 2012, will be released along with the “advance” estimate of

GDP for the second quarter of 2012 on July 27, 2012. The August Survey of Current Business will

contain an article that describes the annual revision in detail.

___________________

FOOTNOTE.

Quarterly estimates are expressed at seasonally adjusted annual rates, unless otherwise specified.

Quarter-to-quarter dollar changes are differences between these published estimates. per cent changes

are calculated from unrounded data and are annualized. “Real” estimates are in chained (2005) dollars.

Price indexes are chain-type measures.

This news release is available on BEA’s Web site along with the Technical Note and Highlights

related to this release. For information on revisions, see “Revisions to GDP, GDI, and Their Major

Components.”

___________________

Motor vehicle output added 1.12 percentage points to the first-quarter change in real GDP after

adding 0.47 percentage point to the fourth-quarter change. Final sales of computers subtracted 0.03

percentage point from the first-quarter change in real GDP after adding 0.12 percentage point to the

fourth-quarter change.

The price index for gross domestic purchases, which measures prices paid by U.S. residents,

increased 2.4 per cent in the first quarter, this index increased 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Excluding food and energy prices, the price index for gross domestic purchases increased 2.3 per cent in

the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.2 per cent in the fourth.

Real personal consumption expenditures increased 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, compared with

an increase of 2.1 per cent in the fourth. Durable goods increased 14.3 per cent, compared with an

increase of 16.1 per cent. Nondurable goods increased 2.3 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.8

per cent. Services increased 1.0 per cent, compared with an increase of 0.4 per cent.

Real nonresidential fixed investment increased 1.9 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an

increase of 5.2 per cent in the fourth. Nonresidential structures decreased 3.3 per cent, compared with a

decrease of 0.9 per cent. Equipment and software increased 3.9 per cent, compared with an increase of

7.5 per cent. Real residential fixed investment increased 19.4 per cent, compared with an increase of 11.6

per cent.

Real exports of goods and services increased 7.2 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an

increase of 2.7 per cent in the fourth. Real imports of goods and services increased 6.1 per cent,

compared with an increase of 3.7 per cent.

Real federal government consumption expenditures and gross investment decreased 5.9 per cent

in the first quarter, compared with a decrease of 6.9 per cent in the fourth. National defence decreased

8.3 per cent, compared with a decrease of 12.1 per cent. Nondefense decreased 0.8 per cent, in contrast to

an increase of 4.5 per cent. Real state and local government consumption expenditures and gross

investment decreased 2.5 per cent, compared with a decrease of 2.2 per cent.

The change in real private inventories added 0.21 percentage point to the first-quarter change in

real GDP, after adding 1.81 percentage points to the fourth-quarter change. Private businesses increased

inventories $57.7 billion in the first quarter, following an increase of $52.2 billion in the fourth quarter

and a decrease of $2.0 billion in the third.

Real final sales of domestic product — GDP less change in private inventories — increased 1.7

per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.1 per cent in the fourth.

Gross domestic purchases

Real gross domestic purchases — purchases by U.S. residents of goods and services wherever

produced — increased 1.9 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 3.1 per cent in the

fourth.

Gross national product

Real gross national product — the goods and services produced by the labour and property

supplied by U.S. residents — increased 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.8

per cent in the fourth. GNP includes, and GDP excludes, net receipts of income from the rest of the

world, which decreased $16.4 billion in the first quarter after decreasing $36.7 billion in the fourth; in

the first quarter, receipts decreased $4.2 billion, and payments increased $12.1 billion.

Current-dollar GDP

Current-dollar GDP — the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services — increased

3.6 per cent, or $134.6 billion, in the first quarter to a level of $15,454.0 billion. In the fourth quarter,

current-dollar GDP increased 3.8 per cent, or $143.3 billion.

Gross domestic income

Real gross domestic income (GDI), which measures the output of the economy as the costs

incurred and the incomes earned in the production of GDP, increased 2.7 per cent in the first quarter,

compared with an increase of 2.6 per cent in the fourth. For a given quarter, the estimates of GDP and

GDI may differ for a variety of reasons, including the incorporation of largely independent source data.

However, over longer time spans, the estimates of GDP and GDI tend to follow similar patterns of

change.

Revisions

The “second” estimate of the first-quarter change in real GDP is 0.3 percentage point, or $11.4

billion, lower than the advance estimate issued last month, primarily reflecting a downward revision to

private inventory investment, an upward revision to imports, and downward revisions to state and local

government spending and to personal consumption expenditures that were partly offset by upward

revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and to exports.

Advance Estimate Second Estimate

(per cent change from preceding quarter)

Real GDP……………………………. 2.2 1.9

Current-dollar GDP…………………… 3.8 3.6

Gross domestic purchases price index…….. 2.4 2.4

