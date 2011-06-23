GADGET PR0NZS: Inside The Biggest Dork-Fest New York Has Seen In A While

Photo: Business Insider
GDGT Live was in full swing last night, bringing the coolest and newest tech to New York City.Dozens of brands were there to show off the latest things they’ve been working on, and we were there, camera in hand.
Here are the most interesting things we saw.
The dongle attached to the iPhone is called the iWow 3D -- using special algorithms, it cleans up and boosts the quality of the music you're listening to.
This camera was shockproof and waterproof. To prove it, the demo guy threw it on the floor several times. We believed him.
OnLive is the awesome service that lets you play console games on your iDevice. This tennis game is by Sega.
