GADGET PR0NZS: Inside The Biggest Dork-Fest New York Has Seen In A While

Photo: Business Insider

GDGT Live was in full swing last night, bringing the coolest and newest tech to New York City.Dozens of brands were there to show off the latest things they’ve been working on, and we were there, camera in hand.



Here are the most interesting things we saw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.