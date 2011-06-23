GADGET PR0NZS: Inside The Biggest Dork-Fest New York Has Seen In A While

Ellis Hamburger, Dylan Love
dylan ellis gdgt

Photo: Business Insider

GDGT Live was in full swing last night, bringing the coolest and newest tech to New York City.Dozens of brands were there to show off the latest things they’ve been working on, and we were there, camera in hand.

Here are the most interesting things we saw.

MakerBots were printing 3D objects all night. This one's making a whistle.

Tweets with the #gdgtny hashtag were projected live during the event.

The HTC Sensation was there, easily the best phone in the house.

TiVo demoed its universal search for content across Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more.

The dongle attached to the iPhone is called the iWow 3D -- using special algorithms, it cleans up and boosts the quality of the music you're listening to.

This Cobra radar detector works with your iPhone or iPad and lets you warn others of speed traps.

A Lenovo touchscreen laptop that looked great.

The Nook Simple Touch is the best new e-reader you can buy.

AT&T had a bunch of wacky old phones on display.

Remember when the Motorola Razr cost $600?

This LG phone had an incredible 3D display and camera.

You were able to ask this computer any tech question you want. This one went unanswered.

This camera was shockproof and waterproof. To prove it, the demo guy threw it on the floor several times. We believed him.

This new Samsung TV supports apps with an open SDK. Its Pandora app is awesome.

This wireless Seagate drive can actually stream media to multiple iDevices over a wireless network.

We almost tripped on this Roomba that was perpetually cleaning the same stretch of floor.

OnLive is the awesome service that lets you play console games on your iDevice. This tennis game is by Sega.

We had a lot of fun at the photo booth.

That was the best, now it's time for the worst.

Here are 11 awful iPhone apps we can't believe are real >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.