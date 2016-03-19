Virtual reality is already more popular than Nintendo to this one critical audience

Matt Rosoff

Virtual reality headsets like Facebook’s Oculus and Sony’s PlayStation VR are just hitting the market, but one critical group is already taking it very seriously: game developers.

According this Statista chart based on a survey of 2,000 attendees of the Game Developers Conference, which took place in San Francisco this week, 16% of them are already building games for virtual reality. That’s more than the percentage building for Nintendo’s two current platforms — the Wii U and the 3DS — combined.

Statista

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.