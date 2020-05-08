The British secret service has revealed the last messages sent by the Nazis at the end of WWII

GCHQ Britain’s GCHQ has released the last intercepted Nazi messages, 75 years after the end of WWII.

The UK spy agency GCHQ has released the last messages sent on the Nazi military communication network to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe.

“Closing down for ever – all the best – goodbye,” reads the final message.

Another communication sent a few days before the end of the war tells soldiers on the Danish coast that Control doesn’t have any spare cigarettes left.

The communications were intercepted at Britain’s code-cracking base in Bletchley Park, and belonged to Germany’s military communications network BROWN.

“In the dying days of the war the network’s Control retreated to the German town of Cuxhaven. As the Allies closed in, the last of the German messengers still at his post, Lieutenant Kunkel sent the last recorded message from the network,” GCHQ said in a statement.

The final message from Lt. Kunkel reads as follows:

“British troops entered Cuxhaven at 1400 on 6 May – from now on all radio traffic will cease – wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel.”

“Closing down for ever – all the best – goodbye.”

GCHQ The final message sent by the Nazi BROWN network.

GCHQ also released a missive sent a few days earlier on May 4, 1945 where German troops in Denmark asked Control if they had any spare cigarettes. “No cigarettes here,” Control replied.

GCHQ ‘No cigarettes here.’

Bletchley Park employed roughly 9,000 people in the spring of 1945 according to the BBC, most of them women. It was a well-kept secret by Britain, and continued to monitor German and Japanese communications well after VE (Victory in Europe) day.

94 year-old Helen Andrews who worked at Bletchley Park when she was 17 told the BBC about the moment she heard the war was over. “A bloke came into the room where we were working and said: ‘It’s all over. They have surrendered,'” she said. This was followed by a tea party, music, and dancing.

