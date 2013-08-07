The British Pound Is Loving The Bank Of England Right Now

Earlier this morning, we saw Bank of England’s Mark Carney introduce forward guidance to UK monetary policy alongside it’s inflation report.

While the FTSE is down 0.6%, the sterling seems to love the news.

The GBP was at $US1.5304 ahead of the announcement. Immediately after Carney introduced forward guidance the GBP fell to to $US1.5205 immediately after the announcement, but has since climbed to $US1.5438.
Here is a chart from Fin Viz showing how the GBP performed:

GBPFin Viz

