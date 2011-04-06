Ivory Coast: Rebels Are In The Presidential Palace Right Now, And Expect To Capture President Gbagbo

Photo: Google Maps

High drama in the Ivory Coast right now.Yesterday there were reports that President Laurent Gbagbo was giving up power in hopes of getting safety from the UN.



It’s clear why he was so desperate for that.

Rebels in the cocoa-producing nation have now broken inside the Presidential Palace, and are searching for Gbagbo who is inside. Rebels folde French TV, via The Guardian, that they expect his capture shortly.

Cocoa prices have been plunging on an apparent end to Gbagbo’s stand.

