French Troops Capture Ivory Coast Leader, And Cocoa Prices Tank

Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo has been captured by French troops and handed over to forces backing the newly elected, internationally backed president Alassane Ouattara, according to the BBC.



France’s special forces have put Gbagbo in Ouattara’s hands, and it now appears this crisis, which began late last year, is at an end.

News of the French capture of Gbagbo sent cocoa prices tumbling. They’ve now returned to somewhere close to pre-crisis levels, trading around $3004.

